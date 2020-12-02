Morocco’s Police Arrest 2 Men in Fez for Drug Trafficking

The suspects possessed MAD 19,800 along with more than one tonne of cannabis resin.

Meknes – Morocco’s police in the city of Fez arrested on Wednesday two individuals for their suspected involvement with a criminal network active in drug trafficking and psychotropic drugs.

The General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) provided precise information that enabled the operation for the police.

The General Directorate National Security (DGSN) said that the suspects are 32 and 34 years old. Police managed to arrest the two on the Fez-Oujda highway at a traffic checkpoint at the Msoun station driving two “light vehicles.”

Security services seized 1.3 tonnes of cannabis resin from their vehicles, according to the DGSN. Police also seized MAD 19,800 ($2,200), which they expect resulted from drug trafficking, said the DGSN.

Police placed the suspects in custody as part of an investigation. The prosecutor will aim to determine all potential ramifications of the case and to identify all of the suspects’ criminal acts.

Morocco is intensifying efforts to abort drug trafficking activities.

Police thwarted on Tuesday a cocaine smuggling operation in Tangier in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Moroccan security services arrested on November 24 three suspects for their involvement in drug trafficking in Sale, near Rabat.

In 2019, Morocco’s police seized 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and its derivatives. The number is an increase of 127 tonnes compared to the previous year.