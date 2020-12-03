Morocco Forecasts Heavy Snowfall, Cold Snap Over Weekend

Get ready for cold weather this weekend. You can check out MWN’s recipes for delicious Moroccan soups to warm you up when it's freezing.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology issued a special weather report on Thursday, forecasting heavy snowfall, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind from Friday to Sunday in several regions across the country.

The weather report forecasts snowfall from Friday to Saturday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, El Hajeb, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Oujda, Taourirt, Taza, and Tinghir.

Cold temperatures varying between -8/-3 and 1/6 degrees Celsius are expected from Friday to Sunday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, and Tinghir.

Temperatures will vary between -2/2 and 3/8 degrees Celsius in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Chichaoua, El Hajeb, Fiuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taourirt, and Taza.

The directorate also forecasts strong gusts of wind between 78 to 85 kilometers per hour on Friday in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Boulemane, Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, Guercif, Ifrane, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Midelt, Oujda-Angad, Sefrou, Tangier-Asilah, Taounate, Taourirt, Taza, and Tetouan.

Strong gusts of wind will also sweep the provinces of Al Houz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Berkane, Chtouka-Ait Baha, Driouch, Figuig, Guelmim, Guercif, Midet, Nador, Ouarzazate, Oujda-Angad, Sidi Ifni, Taroudant, Taza, and Tiznit.

In another special report, the weather office forecasts dangerous waves on Morocco’s northwestern shores. Waves with significant heights ranging from four to six meters and periods of 14 to 17 seconds are expected on the Atlantic coast between Assilah and Tarfayah on Friday.

The directorate also forecasts high winds in areas threatened by dangerous waves. The tides will range between 2 and 3.5 meters, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The directorate said weather conditions will gradually improve on Monday, December 7.

