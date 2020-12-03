Moroccan Women Take Action After Polisario Supporters' Attacks in Paris

French-Moroccan women, some of whom were the subject of violent attacks from Polisario supporters during a peaceful demonstration in Paris, formed a collective to file a lawsuit against the perpetrators.

Spread the love

Rabat – A collective of Franco-Moroccan women filed a lawsuit against Polisario supporters who attacked Moroccan protesters during a peaceful demonstration in Paris in support of Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

State media quoted the collective, who condemned the violence Moroccan women faced during the demonstration on November 28.

The collective filed a complaint with the public prosecutor in Paris against “violent attacks by Polisario militias.” The lawsuit said some of the Polisario supporters were armed with bladed weapons, sticks, and glass bottles.

The attack happened on Saturday when dozens of members of the Moroccan diaspora gathered in Paris to support Morocco’s action to end Polisario’s blockade of Guerguerat.

Polisario sent militiamen to the region to block traffic at the border crossing between Morocco and Mauritania, threatening the safety of truck drivers and ordinary civilians.

On November 13, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces went to the region to secure the area.

Read also: Polisario Supporters Storm Moroccan Consulate General in Valencia

Polisario’s provocations and violations in the buffer zone prompted international concerns, with dozens of countries announcing support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Members of the Moroccan diaspora participated in peaceful protests to demonstrate their support for the cause, including in Denmark, Spain, and France.

The protest in Paris, however, witnessed violence from Polisario supporters.

Several videos documented the separatists’ attacks against the Moroccan protesters.

One video shows a woman running from a group of Polisario supporters, who harassed as she defended Morocco and the Moroccan flag against separatist slogans and insults.

“We have witnessed and victimized the magnitude of the violence brought to people who came to demonstrate in peace and we have assisted some victims in an atmosphere of general panic,” the Franco-Moroccan female collective said in a statement.

The collective said the “Polisario militiamen hit everyone as evidenced by the videos circulating on social networks,” including youths, the elderly, and women who were accompanied by minors and babies in strollers.

In response, the women formed a collective to prosecute the perpetrators of these attacks.

“These are scenes of ‘incredible violence’ whose perpetrators must be indicted by French justice,” the collective said.

Read Also: Spain: Moroccans Protest Polisario’s Acts in Guerguerat, Valencia