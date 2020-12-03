Government Approves Morocco-Russia Fisheries Agreement

Russia seeks to develop cooperation with Morocco and grow investments in the North Afrian country.

Rabat – The Moroccan Government Council adopted on Thursday Bill No. 77.20 approving the maritime fisheries cooperation agreement between Russia and Morocco.

The agreement defines the principles of cooperation in the preservation and exploitation of fishery resources of the Moroccan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), spokesperson of the Moroccan government Saaid Amzazi said in a statement following the meeting.

The text outlines the conditions for Russian fishing vessels in the areas off the Atlantic coast where Morocco exercises its sovereign rights and/or which are within its jurisdiction.

The agreement also provides for cooperation between the two parties in the field of scientific fisheries research, mainly regarding the programming and organization of scientific research.

Scientific research expeditions are necessary for the preservation of fisheries resources and their rational exploitation, both inside Morocco’s Atlantic fishing zone and beyond its borders, he added.

The project seeks cooperation in areas related to fishing techniques and technologies, fish processing technologies, and aquaculture development.

Morocco and Russia signed a maritime fisheries cooperation last week. The deal will replace the 2016 agreement that expired this year in March.

The new agreement, the eight of its kind since 1992, will last for four years.

On Thursday, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The officials welcomed the positive dynamic of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the renewal of the fisheries deal.

Bourita and Lavrov also discussed the deadlines of the bilateral agenda for the eighth session of the Morocco-Russia Joint Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled for next year.

The fisheries deal between Morocco and Russia is part of the two countries’ determination to grow cooperation.

On December 2, Russia expressed desire to develop cooperation with Morocco in different fields, including through investment.

Morocco’s foreign minister discussed trade with Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, who emphasized his country’s decision to boost cooperation with Rabat.

Bourita and the Russian official reviewed the legal framework and agreements in the finalization stages, which will “help facilitate cooperation in high-potential sectors” through eliminating factors that slow the development of trade between the two countries.

In addition to the economy, Morocco and Russia also discussed recent developments in the region, including the Western Sahara conflict.

Both Bourita and Lavrov reiterated the importance of respecting the ceasefire in the region, calling on all parties to remain fully engaged in the UN-led political process.

Russia also welcomed Morocco’s efforts on the Libyan conflict regarding the inter-Libyan meetings in Bouznika and Tangier.

