Morocco’s government decided on Thursday to extend the state of emergency until January 10, 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 368,624.

Morocco also reported another 4,750 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 318,987. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 86.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 78 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,063. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 43,574 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.

Morocco counts 969 patients with severe symptoms, including 104 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 78 are under intubation, while 512 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,672 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,648,367 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,798 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 26 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 707 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 524 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 336 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 277 new cases and three new deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 224 new cases and 13 more deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 130 additional COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 105 new cases and two more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 99 additional COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (148 new cases), Draa-Tafilalet (67), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19) did not report any additional deaths.

Today, Morocco’s government announced the extension of the state of emergency until January 10.

This is the ninth extension of its kind since Morocco declared the state of emergency on March 19.

The state of emergency sets conditions that allow authorities to make swift, necessary decisions for the common good, such as entering or lifting a lockdown.