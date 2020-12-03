Moroccan politician Mohammed Ziane has publicly questioned the integrity and efficiency of the country’s security services, prompting an apparent reprimand from the interior ministry.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior released a statement on Thursday evening in an apparent response to Moroccan politician Mohammed Ziane’s recent remarks against national security institutions.

On November 25, Ziane’s Moroccan Liberal Party (PLM) called for the dissolution of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

According to Moroccan outlet Le360, Ziane also accused the DGST on Sunday of leaking an inappropriate video of him with a woman who is a former police officer.

The interior ministry said “some people,” hinting at Mohammed Ziane, have recently attacked Morocco’s national security institutions.

The ministry condemned “allegations and fallacies aimed at misleading the national public opinion, insulting the image of institutions, underestimating their work, and questioning the nature of their performance.”

The ministry defended Morocco’s national security institutions against the “irresponsible statements” and expressed its surprise that they came from “persons who are supposed to have a minimum of responsibility and integrity.”

“The false statements are tantamount to an outright defamation, a clear prejudice to the personal consideration of its employees, and an insult to an organized body,” the statement continued.

The Ministry of the Interior said it reserves the right to take legal action against the “malicious allegations.”

Mohammed Ziane also claimed Moroccan journalists failed to pursue the DGST corruption he alleged because the media receive state subsidies, Le360 reported.

The National Association of Media and Editors (ANME) responded on Thursday, saying its affiliated companies and journalists are professional and can differentiate between sensationalized accusations and newsworthy reporting.

According to the same source, Anouar Ben Boujemaa, a leader of PLM in Casablanca, tendered his resignation to distance himself from Mohammed Ziane’s accusations.