Morocco’s Tourism Office Begins National Tour to Develop Recovery Plan

During the tour, a delegation from the office will seek input from tourism professionals severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

As Morocco slowly moves to back normalcy after months of intense COVID-19-induced crises, the country’s authorities are increasing efforts towards a swift national recovery.

On December 3, a delegation from Morocco’s National Tourism Office (ONMT) began a national tour to meet with tourism professionals and learn about the challenges they face.

With the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the National Confederation of Tourism (CNT), the tour seeks to help develop a well-adapted recovery plan for the sector after the COVID-19 crisis.

During the tour, the delegation is set to meet with the directors of the 12 Regional Tourism Centers (CRT) in Morocco, as well as professionals working in hotels, restaurants, and other tourist-oriented businesses.

After the tour, ONMT will develop a recovery plan to both promote Morocco as an international tourist destination and encourage domestic tourism.

According to a press release from ONMT, the tour proves the office’s desire to work “as closely as possible” with tourism professionals across Morocco to jointly revive the sector.

During the series of meetings, discussions will focus on the recovery plan, as well as marketing strategies to attract tourists and ensure a sustainable recovery in Morocco’s 12 regions.

“It is important for us, today, to meet Moroccan professionals hit hard by this crisis and who need, now more than ever, suitable promotional campaigns to start the recovery both domestically and internationally, as soon as travel between regions and the opening of borders are authorized,” said ONMT Director General Adel Fakir.

The tour began with a visit to Morocco’s southernmost region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region. The region, and notably the city of Dakhla, are an important destination for seaside tourism.

Located on a peninsula of the Atlantic Coast, the city attracts a large number of surfers due to its strong winds and favorable waves.After visiting the region, the tourism office delegation will travel north to the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and then visit the remaining regions in Morocco.