Weather Office Announces Heavy Rainfall, Snow, Cold Snap Across Morocco

Keep yourself warm and carry an umbrella if you are planning outdoor activities this weekend.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts cold weather, gusts of wind, rainfall, in addition to heavy snowfall across Morocco.

In an evening special weather report, the DMN said on Thursday that abundant snowfall is expected from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m. in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, El Hajeb, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taza, and Tinghir.

The orange level alert also forecasts snowfall in the provinces of Oujda, Taourirt, Guercif, Al Hoceima, Figuig, and Jerada from Friday to Saturday.

According to the directorate, cold weather with temperatures ranging between -8 and -3 degrees Celsius will also hit the provinces of A Haouz, Azilal, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Bouleman, and Tinghir.

Maxim temperatures between -2 and 2 as well 3 to 8 degrees are expected in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Chichaoua, El Hajeb, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Ouarzzate, Sefrou, Taourirt, and aza.

The DMN forecass strong gusts of wind ranging between 75 to 85 kilometers per hour on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Boulemane, Chefchaoun, Fahs-Anjra, Guercif, Ifran, and arach.

The same windy weather will hit Midelt, Oujda-Angad, Sefrou, El Hajeb, Fez, Meknes, Moulay Yacoub, Tangier-Assiah, Taounate, Taourirt, Taza, Tetouan, Al Houez, Azilal, and Berkane.

The provinces of Chtouka-Ait Baha, Driouch, Figuig, Guelmim, Nador, Ouarzazate Ifni, Taroudant, and Tiznit will also experience similar gusts of wind.

In addition to cold snap and snowfall, the DMN also expects heavy rains and stormy showers from Friday 3 p.m. to Saturday 6 p.m. in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Beni Mellal, Chefchaouen, Fez, Khenifra, Larache, Moulay Yacoub, Taounate, Taza, and Tetouan.

Moderate showers will also affect the provinces of Berkane, El Hajeb, Fahs-Anjra, Kenitra, Khemisset, Khouribga, M’diq-Fnideq, Ouezzane, Meknes, Driouch, Nadr, Taourit, and Oujda Angad.

Moderate showers will also hit the Rabat region, Rabat’s win city Sale, Sefrou, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Simane, BenSlimane, and Skhirat-Temara.

The weather office warned that the showers might be accompanied locally by hail storms.

