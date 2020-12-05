Travel to Morocco: 6 Unique Moroccan Souvenirs

Morocco’s enchanted medinas offer a wide range of unique souvenirs you can purchase as a reminder of the country’s beauty as well as to use in your daily life.

Spread the love

Traveling to Morocco, you will have the opportunity to purchase unique Moroccan souvenirs that are not only beautiful but can even be useful in your daily life.

With a rich culture and pristine craftsmanship, Morocco is well-known for its bustling traditional markets (souks) filled with all types of unique, locally-made items that you can purchase as souvenirs to remember your trip.

Shopping in Morocco’s different medinas (old cities), you will find a wide range of items made with locally-sourced raw materials such as leather, silk, brass, silver, wood, and glass, created by talented Moroccan artisans.

Whether you are visiting Morocco’s northern cities, or southern ones, through the mountain or across the coast, you will be able to find some unique souvenirs and traditional goodies in the region’s local market that are usually located in the old medina.

It is important to remember when shopping in Moroccan souks that most vendors prefer cash over credit cards, so it is good to keep enough cash on you when shopping for souvenirs. Moroccan souvenirs are usually inexpensive unless they are made of high-quality material and difficult to make, such as Amazigh (Berber) carpets, lanterns, and Moorish mirrors.

Keep in mind that haggling and negotiating prices in the souk is part of Moroccan culture. If you feel like an item does not have a fair price, feel free to negotiate a suitable price for you.

Besides the country’s famous Amazigh carpets, there are many other unique Moroccan souvenirs that will catch your eye when you travel to Morocco.

Aker Fassi (Amazigh tint)

Aker fassi. Photo: Jihad Dardar/Morocco World News

Aker fassi, or “Fez lipstick,” is a natural red tint made by Morocco’s Amazigh people. Also called gazelle blood for its dark red color, aker fassi is made from the powder of poppy flowers and dried pomegranate rind. The red tint can be found as a powder, as a lipstick, or as a clay lid.

Aker fassi has cosmetic benefits and is made of 100% natural and organic ingredients. The poppy powder provides moisturizing, softening, and anti-wrinkle benefits. The lipstick is also a natural antioxidant and has calming agents because it contains flavonoids and alkaloids.

Using the powder and lipstick is straightforward, but to extract the red tint from the clay lid, rub it with a wet finger and use it on your lips or cheeks. For more moisture, you can mix it with a bit of argan oil or Vaseline.

You can also combine the tint with henna in hair care regimens. For body care, you can mix it with Moroccan ghassoul clay to increase elasticity and softness.

Market baskets

Market basket. Photo: Jihad Dardar/Morocco World News

Moroccan market baskets are some of the most useful souvenirs you might get in Morocco. The baskets or straw bags come with various designs and colors that can be overwhelming to choose from, but you are bound to find one that matches your personal style.

The straw bags also come in different shapes and sizes and you can even get one personalized for you with embroidered designs and details. The prices of the basket bags vary between MAD 60-150 ($6-15), depending on the size and design.

Not only do these bags fit with everything and have a cute boho style, but they are also perfect for long shopping trips because they can carry several items at once. You can also use them to go on a picnic or to the beach.

Wooden crafts

Unique Moroccan wood work. Photo: Pixabay

Walking throughout Morocco’s bustling medinas, you will notice multiple shops that sell several different kinds of handmade wooden crafts. The art of woodwork has been passed through generations of Moroccan artisans.

You can find beautifully crafted wood spoons, bowls, jewelry boxes, vases, and decor engraved with traditional Moroccan pattern designs. The prices of the crafts can vary between MAD 10-80 ($1-8) or more, depending on the size and design.

Wooden crafts make for the perfect decorative souvenir that will remind you of your travel and experience in Morocco and can also be useful items you can use around your home. Unique Moroccan wooden crafts are primarily made of polished thuya wood, a shrub native to Essaouira.

Solid perfume

Moroccan solid perfume. Photo: Pixabay

In different spices shops, also called “lehri,” you will find colorful cubes that are actually solid perfume bars. These unique Moroccan souvenirs can be useful in your daily routine for months or years to come.

The tiny cubes are typically handmade by Moroccan artisans with natural fragrances, such as sandalwood, amber, musk, and others. The scented bars are a traditional beauty secret that Moroccans have been using for years.

The cosmetic product is also free from any chemicals and alcohol. To use it you can just rub them against your wrist or behind your ear. You can also use it as a car refresher or place it in other small spaces such as a purse.

Alum stone

Alum stone in Moroccan souk. Photo: Pixabay

Alum stones are hard to miss while wandering the souks of Morocco. They are distinguished by their chunky size and white color, resembling crystals and standing out in spice shops. The white stone is mineral salt potassium that occurs naturally in areas with volcanic activity.

Alum stone contains properties that stop the growth of bacteria responsible for body odor and can be used as a natural deodorant. The product can also be used as an aftershave to soften the skin, soothe it, and stop bleeding from shaving cuts.

The product is odor-free and can be used to tighten the skin with its astringent and antiseptic properties. The crystal stone is a unique and practical Moroccan souvenir, one that you can use for several years.

Ras el-hanout

Ras el-hanout. Photo: Pixabay

Morocco is famous for its traditional tasty dishes such as tagines, harira soup, and couscous, and all these dishes are distinguished by their unique and rich flavors. “Ras el-hanout” means the head of the shop, it one of the most commonly-used Moroccan spice blends found in many traditional dishes.

Ras el-hanout is a blend of different spices that includes cumin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, pepper, and more. Sometimes the blend will have more than 20 spices, which makes it a strong seasoning that Moroccans use in their lamb or beef tagines, couscous, chicken shawarma, rfissa, and other dishes.

The spices in Morocco are of excellent quality. Besides saffron, most Moroccan spices affordable and can be found easily. Feel free to ask a vendor if they can grind ras el-hanout in the shop to preserve its freshness and give you a one-of-a-kind experience.

Read also: Your Guide to Shopping for Enchanting Souvenirs in Morocco

Visiting old medinas and souks is an essential part of any visit to Morocco. During your travel, you will find many unique Moroccan souvenirs that will allow you to take a piece of Morocco home with you.

Along with the popular carpets, blankets, lanterns, and traditional clothes, Morocco’s bustling medinas offer other items that will remind you of your visit and become beautiful and practical additions to your daily life.