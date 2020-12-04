Moroccan International Achraf Hakimi World’s Second Best Right-Back

Spread the love

Meknes – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi has ranked second best right-back in ESPN’s latest ranking of the world’s best footballers.

ESPN started compiling its list of the world’s 100 best players in 2016. The American media typically breaks the list into 10 Top 10s for every position on the pitch.

For the right-back position, Achraf Hakimi ranked second among ten international players. Only England international and Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold outshone the Moroccan international.

Making Hakimi’s progress impressive is the fact that he was not even ranked in ESPN’s 2019 compilation. Since last season, however, the Moroccan has established himself among the most recognizable players in his position.

Ranking ahead of players like Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), and Jesus Navas (Sevilla) is nothing short of a remarkable achievement.

“Hakimi has fast become one of the best right-backs in world soccer,” ESPN said of the Moroccan’s eye-catching evolution. The American outlet also described Achraf Hakimi as “a spectacular, adventurous two-way player capable of brilliance on either side of the ball.”

After leaving Real Madrid for a two-year loan in summer 2018, Hakimi shone during the last two seasons at Borussia Dortmund, scoring six goals and providing six assists. Hakimi joined Inter Milan this summer and has since established himself as one of the undroppable starters of Antonio Conte’s new-look, exciting Milan squad to make a name for himself.

The Inter Milan right-back has also been in stellar form for Morocco’s Atlas Lions. In most of Morocco’s recent games, he and Chelsea talisman Hakim Ziyech have been the driving forces animating the Atlas Lions’ quick passing playing style.

