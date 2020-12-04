Morocco’s Hajar Mousannif Wins Artificial Intelligence Award

The Moroccan scientist dedicated her win to all Arab and African women.

Rabat – WomenTech Global Awards 2020 on Thursday announced Moroccan Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher Hajar Mousannif as the golden winner of the WomenTech Global AI Inclusion Award.

Hajar Mousannif surpassed five nominees in the AI category, including researchers, CEOs, and professors.

The award is one of the most prestigious recognitions for women in the field of advanced technology.

Hajar Mousannif expressed to Morocco World News her happiness about the win, noting that it represents a recognition of her efforts and achievement in the field of AI.

According to Mousannif, these include the creation of inclusive technologies using AI, scientific research in AI, and promoting the technological environment of diversity and inclusive AI communities.

The AI expert said that she dedicates her win to all Moroccans, to all women who have dreams and ambitions and believe in themselves.

“Through this award, I hope to give a glimmer of hope to the youth and confirm that with will and perseverance, we can achieve anything,” Mousannif told MWN, adding that AI is the future and “we need to join the fray now!”

Other categories include “WomenTech Ambassador,” WomenTech Community Award,” and “WomenTech Speaker of the Year.”

Located in Silicon Valley in the US state of California, WomenTech counts more than 10,000 members from 181 countries. It connects talents with large companies and leading startups valuing diversity.

A researcher and lecturer in AI, professor of machine learning and big data analysis at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, the Moroccan expert conducted her latest research on wireless sensor networks and vehicle networks.

In 2019, the Moroccan scientist won the first prize in “Sustainability” in Solar Decathlon Africa and third place overall, and the Entrepreneurial Education Award at the 13th National Business Day from Morocco’s Center for Young Leaders (CJD).

Hajar Mousannif was also a winner of the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science International Awards in 2014, which annually recognizes “five outstanding women scientists.”

She also won the Literati Network Award for Excellence in 2012 for the most impressive research papers in various academic fields.

According to organizers, the award came to acknowledge and promote the contribution of women in a male-dominated field.

Moroccan expertise on Artificial Intelligence has already featured in the global fight against COVID-19.

Moroccan expert Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni considers AI an essential tool in managing the pandemic.

Professor of Computer Science at New York University Dr. Anasse Bari designed an AI tool to fight the pandemic, working to analyze and curb the evolution of COVID-19.