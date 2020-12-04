Court in Germany Charges 2 Moroccan Refugees With Murder

Police arrested the two suspects on the same day they allegedly killed a North African refugee of unspecified nationality.

Meknes – The Bonn, Germany public prosecutor’s office charged two Moroccan refugees with murder and robbery on December 1.

The German court spokeswoman Saskia Wielpuetz said that the two Moroccan refugees are charged with involvement in the July 15 murder and robbery of another North African refugee, according to German outlet Express. The 28 and 29-year-olds’ victim “bled to death slowly and painfully.”

Police found the 45-year-old tied up on the ground, lifeless, when they broke into his room in the town of Lohmar’s refugee accommodation. The three lived in the central accommodation center (ZUE) of Sankt Augustin.

The attackers damaged the body of their victim as they tortured him for more than two hours. The autopsy showed that “his right shin had been broken, including his left ulna, and one index finger was smashed.”

The man’s face was “barely recognizable, his whole body full of cuts and bruises. The emergency doctor could only determine that he was dead,” reported the same source.

The suspects fled the accommodation at 6 a.m. with a pair of Nike sneakers and a cell phone they stole from the victim, who was on the brink of death upon their departure.

Police found the suspects drunk in Siegburg, Germany on the same day of the refugee’s murder.

The two Moroccans arrived in Germany as asylum seekers several years ago. Their trial will begin no sooner than 2021 “at the earliest,” Express reported.