Morocco Joins UK-Chaired Council on Energy Transition

Morocco, represented by Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah, participated on Friday, December 4, in the first meeting of the COP26 Energy Transition Council.

The council includes ministers from 24 countries and representatives from international institutions. It seeks to accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

Chaired by the United Kingdom, the co-organizer of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, the COP26 Energy Transition Council will focus on three main objectives.

The first goal is making clean power technologies a prioritized option for countries investing in power generation projects, with the aim of doubling the rate of global investment in clean energy by 2030.

The second objective is supporting people and communities that heavily rely on fossil fuels to make a transition to clean energy by providing them with economic alternatives.

Finally, the council seeks to enable the achievement of the seventh UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

Commenting on Morocco’s participation in the council, Minister Rabbah highlighted the country’s projects in the field of energy transition.

“To build on the successful experience of Morocco and in order to endow the socio-economic sectors with clean and competitive energy including its export, we are preparing new plans and programs of electricity production from renewable sources, green hydrogen, liquified natural gas, and marine energy,” Rabbah announced.

“The COP26 Energy Transition Council will be an important platform to discuss the global energy system and its future trends in terms of solutions and business models, which must be adapted to the African context in particular,” he added.

Co-chaired by COP26 President Alok Sharma and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy, Damilola Ogubiyi, the council’s first meeting focused on setting the foundation for global collaboration on energy transition.

British Ambassador to Rabat Simon Martin expressed his appreciation for Morocco’s participation in the UK-chaired energy transition council.

“I’m delighted that Morocco has joined the COP26 Energy Transition Council and I look forward to us working together with key partners, including France, Germany, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank, to support Morocco over the next year in accelerating its already ambitious transition to clean energy,” Martin said.