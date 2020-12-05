Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced on the occasion of the National Blood Donor Day, December 5, that the country needs 1,000 blood donations per day.

The ministry celebrates the national day under the theme of “blood donation is everyone’s responsibility,” noting that the event is a unique occasion to raise awareness about the need for safe blood.

The Ministry announced in this regard that Morocco is on the way to reaching 1% of blood donations of the overall population. In 2019, the percentage was 0.99%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that countries retain, as a minimum requirement, a blood store of 1% of the population.

The ministry also registered 334,510 blood donations in 2019, making an increase of 4% compared to 2018, with more than 13,174 additional donations.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Morocco recorded a significant deficit in the number of blood donations. Morocco saw as few as 200 donations per day at the start of the pandemic.

By August this year, Morocco’s blood banks held 1,250 blood bags.

The urgent need for blood during the pandemic led a number of national institutions to urge their members to donate blood, including the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

In March, when the evolution of COVID-19 was in its first stages in Morocco, DGSN members organized in the southern city of Laayoune a blood drive to address the alarming need.

Another blood drive during the same month casted DGSN members in the capital of Rabat.