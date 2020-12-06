Morocco Satisfied With Recent Efforts to End Gulf Crisis

Morocco also welcomed the positive role of the US to help resolve the Gulf crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the positive developments underway to overcome the Gulf crisis.

The ministry issued a press release on Saturday saying that it records with “immense optimism and great satisfaction” the “positive developments” in the region to overcome the dispute between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The ministry also reiterated Morocco’s desire to see a final agreement to end the dispute and enable the GCC countries to regain “cohesion and harmony” to consolidate stability in the Arab world.

Citing strong historical relations with all the countries of the Arabian Gulf, Morocco particularly welcomed Kuwait’s efforts to reconcile visions and allow mediation in the crisis.

The Gulf crisis dates back to 2017 when Saudi Arabia led a coalition including the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt in launching a blockade against Qatar.

The coalition accused Qatar of financing terrorism, a claim that Qatar repeatedly denied and condemned. The coalition also said Qatar has too close of ties with Iran.

On Friday, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Nasser al-Sabah welcomed the fruitful discussions between Gulf countries to resolve the crisis and the determination all involved parties have shown to break the stalemate.

Kuwait also gave credit to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner for his efforts to resolve the dispute.

As part of his Gulf crisis mediation efforts, Kushner held meetings on Wednesday with Arab leaders, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamil bin Hamad al-Thani.

Qatar also commended the recent development in resolving the crisis between the Gulf countries.

“Right now, there is a movement that we hope will put an end to this crisis,” Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Friday.

He said his country believes the end of the Gulf crisis is important for regional stability.

“This crisis needs to end based on mutual respect and the rights of all people of the Gulf,” he added.

Al-Thani also said Qatar is not differentiating between any of the countries: “There is no country that is in a position to place demands on the other. There are differences that need to be overcome.”

“We hope things will move in the right direction but we cannot yet predict if it will be imminent and if it will be resolved in one day,” the official said.