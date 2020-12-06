Central American Parliament, Stability Essential in Guerguerat

Parlacen expressed concerns regarding Polisario’s declaration of the end of the ceasefire and emphasized the importance of stability in the region.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) expressed support for Morocco’s actions to ensure the free movement of goods and people in Guerguerat.

“We express our solidarity with Morocco and our concern for the free movement of people and goods” through Guerguerat, Parlacen said in a statement.

The President of the Central American parliament, Fanny Carolina Salias Fernandez, signed the statement, which also called for respect for the 1991 UN ceasefire.

“The main objective is to preserve peace in the region in order to guarantee prosperity and freedom of civil and commercial mobility,” Parlacen said.

The parliament also emphasized the importance of peace as an essential element of stability in the region.

The regional parliamentary institution recalled the recent adoption of UN Resolution 2548 in October, calling for a realistic, pragmatic, and lasting solution to end the conflict.

Parlacen echoed the concerns in the Security Council resolution, calling for a just and lasting solution, supporting Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The parliament, established in 1991, also expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s support for the promotion of development in the countries of the region.

Headquartered in Guatemala, the parliament is a regional forum that works to promote integration in Central America.

The parliament includes El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, as well as a number of observer member countries. Morocco enjoys the status of observer member of the Central American Parliament.

In addition to the Central American Parliament, Morocco’s action to end Polisario’s blockade of Guerguerat received wide support from many countries and institutions from all continents.

In the Americas, Paraguay, Colombia, and Guatemala, among others, expressed support for the country’s action.



In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Bahrain, among others, extended their commitment to support Morocco’s operation.

Morocco also earned support from dozens of African countries, including Gabon, The Gambia, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, and Guinea-Bissau, among others.