COVID-19: Morocco Reports 2,919 New Cases, 61 Deaths in 24 Hours

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total cases to 379,657.

Active cases stand at 42,111, with 940 patients in critical condition. Of this sum, 80 patients are intubated and 512 are receiving non-invasive ventilation.

The health ministry also reported 61 virus-related deaths and 3,608 recoveries on Sunday.

Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll is 6,245 and 331,301 patients have recovered.

The fatality rate is 1.6% while the recovery rate is 87.3%.

Since March, labs throughout the North African country have conducted more than 4.07 million tests for COVID-19, of which over 3.69 million came back negative. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan labs processed the results of 15,700 tests.

Morocco’s new COVID-19 cases by the region

The Casablanca-Settat region marks another day below the 1,000 new case mark. The hard-hit region is the most impacted by COVID-19 in Morocco and reported 799 new cases and 19 deaths on Sunday. In previous weeks, the country often recorded between 1,000 and 2,000 daily new cases, on average.

Casablanca confirmed 551 new cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, a refreshing change from previous 1,000+ tallies.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra counted 629 new cases and nine deaths. The majority of cases emerged in Skhirat-Temara (249), Kenitra (141), Sale (107), and Rabat (82).

In Marrakech-Safi, health authorities registered 337 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. The Marrakech prefecture reported the majority of new cases, 185.

Souss-Massa, central Morocco, confirmed 317 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. The provinces and prefectures of Agadir, Taroudant, and Tiznit extended lockdown measures over the weekend to combat the spread of the virus.

Regional health authorities in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, northern Morocco, reported 239 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19. Most of the new cases appeared in Tangier-Assilah (105).

The eastern Oriental region confirmed 161 new cases and five deaths, followed by Beni-Mellal Khenifra (124 cases, one death) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (118 cases, two deaths).

The regions in Morocco that reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday include Guelmim-Oued Noun (84 cases, no deaths), Fez-Meknes (73 cases, three deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (26 cases, one death), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (12 cases, no deaths).