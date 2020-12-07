King Mohammed VI: Emir of Qatar Review Relations Amid Gulf Crisis Talks

The phone conversation took place as talks are ongoing between leaders of Gulf countries to settle the regional crisis.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a phone call with King Mohammed VI on Sunday, Qatari news agency QNA reported.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between Morocco and Qatar. King Mohammed VI and the Emir of Qatar also reviewed prospects to strengthen cooperation, as well as issues of mutual concern.

Morocco and Qatar maintain strong diplomatic relations. The leaders of the two countries exchange discussions regularly on different topics, including regional development.

Qatar was among the countries that recently issued a press release to express its full support for Morocco’s recent action to lift a Polisario-led blockade of the Guerguerat crossing on the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

On November 13, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces intervened to restore stability and peace after Polisario’s illegal protests in the region.

A rapidly-growing list of countries from the Middle East and the Gulf condemned Polisario’s provocations and applauded Morocco’s peaceful operation.

The phone call between King Mohammed VI and the Emir of Qatar also came as talks are ongoing between Gulf leaders to settle the Gulf crisis.

Last week, Gulf leaders convened to discuss means to overcome the Gulf crisis.

The Gulf crisis dates back to 2017, when Saudi Arabia led a coalition to launch a blockade against Qatar.

The coalition, which includes the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain, accused Qatar of financing terrorism.

Qatar repeatedly denied and condemned the allegations.

Morocco expressed satisfaction with the meetings between the leaders of Gulf countries, commending the positive developments underway to overcome the Gulf crisis.

On Saturday, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed Rabat’s “immense optimism and great satisfaction” with the “positive developments” in the region to overcome the dispute.

The ministry also reiterated Morocco’s desire to see a final agreement to end the dispute for cohesion between Gulf countries and stability in the Arab world.

Morocco has long been neutral in the conflict, supporting a mutually-acceptable solution to end the rift between Qatar and the Saudi-led coalition.

Qatar also enjoys respect in the North African country, particularly after King Mohammed VI visited Doha amid the Gulf crisis.

Qatari media commended King Mohammed VI’s decision to visit the Gulf country in 2017 during the blockade, describing him as the “blockade breaker.”