Morocco is working to foster the development of all of its productive sectors, including renewable energies.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s plan for the development of renewable energies plans to reduce energy consumption by 20% by 2030.

Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah participated in a virtual meeting of the Energy Transition Council on Friday.

The UK organized the virtual meeting as part of its presidency of COP26.

During the meeting, Rabbah introduced Morocco’s plan for the development of renewable energies.

Under the plan, Morocco also seeks to exceed 52% of installed electrical power from renewable resources.

A statement from the energy ministry echoed Rabbah’s introduction, explaining that Morocco began its energy transition in 2009.

Morocco’s energy transition involves strengthening regional integration with an objective to optimize the Moroccan electricity mix around reliable and competitive technological choices through different means in the field of renewable energies.

Rabbah also called to exploit specific opportunities for cooperation and strengthen North-South cooperation, especially in the areas of clean energy technologies, development of policy, and regulatory frameworks to encourage investment.

The minister also reiterated Morocco’s commitment to increase energy efficiency and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, harnessing centralized and decentralized clean energy solutions to achieve universal access to sustainable and modern energy by 2030.

Morocco is a regional and international leader in the renewable energies field. International media and organizations have applauded Morocco’s approach to become self-sufficient in producing clean electricity.

As part of the country’s efforts to expand renewable energy sources, Morocco’s energy ministry announced the establishment of a specialized commission for developing a roadmap for the exploration of marine current energy.

The project seeks to develop medium and long-term programs capable of contributing to the diversification of sources of energy.

The country has also launched several energy reforms to boost the development of renewable energies.

Morocco’s Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) released a report in July forecasting that Morocco has the potential to produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy by 2050.

Friday’s virtual event came within the international commitment to accelerate the global transition to mitigate the dangerous effects of climate change and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The meeting also included discussion on ways to overcome the challenges facing the acceleration of the clean energy transition, including the issue of investment, to quickly and safely switch to clean energy.