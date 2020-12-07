Spanish Airline Iberia Resumes Flights to Morocco

The airline’s announcement comes ahead of Hanukkah and Christmas, popular times for vacation. With COVID-19 still a concern, it remains to be seen whether the pandemic will alter holiday plans.

Rabat – Spanish airline Iberia announced its decision to resume air routes to Morocco this month with three flights per week.

Spanish outlet EFE quoted a statement from Iberia last week as saying that the airline will operate three flights to Casablanca on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Iberia Regional Air Nostrum will serve the destination in Morocco through 100-seat flights.

EFE said the new schedule will also serve connections between Europe and Latin America.

The company increased its air routes to operate in more than 75 destinations including Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Iberia’s increased operations represent over 70% of the airports it served pre-COVID-19, EFE added.

The decision to increase air routes, including to Morocco, comes as people around the world prepare to celebrate Hanukkah starting December 10 and Christmas on December 25.

Many people prefer to spend the holidays with family or on vacation outside of their home countries. It remains to be seen, however, whether COVID-19 will change holiday travel plans.

The pandemic affected many travelers’ schedules in the spring and summer.

Morocco is among the countries that sustained significant impacts from the pandemic and its global economic repercussions.

The country decided to close its borders in mid-March, suspending international and domestic flights two weeks after recording Morocco’s first case of COVID-19 on March 2.

Morocco also entered a state of emergency on March 20 to reinforce preventive measures to counter the spread of the pandemic.

Only Royal Air Maroc cargo flights were operational amid the state of emergency.

In June, however, Morocco began to ease lockdown measures to revive the national economy. Borders opened to tourists from visa-exempt countries in September.

As of December 6, Morocco recorded 379,657 COVID-19 cases, including 6,254 deaths and 331,301 recoveries.

The number of active cases remains high, standing at 42,111 to date.

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Morocco continues to alert airlines and travelers to abide by all preventive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.