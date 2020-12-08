Morocco Confirms 2,900 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 3,450 COVID-19 recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,900 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 384,088.

Morocco also reported another 3,450 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 337,719. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 87.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 50 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,370. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 39,999 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8.

Morocco counts 961 patients with severe symptoms, including 139 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 76 are under intubation, while 521 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 14,146 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,719,394 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,317 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 14 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 479 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 11 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 251 new cases and three new deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 209 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The region of Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 190 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 148 new cases and six more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun followed with 98 new cases and two deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 69 new cases and three more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 62 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region confirmed 40 additional cases and one more death.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (30 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7) did not report any fatalities today.