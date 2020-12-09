Morocco to Increase Contribution to UN Humanitarian Emergency Fund

The Moroccan foreign minister said the decision is in line with Morocco’s humanitarian commitment.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita announced on Tuesday the country’s decision to increase its contribution to the annual budget of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) humanitarian fund by $100,000 in 2021.

The UN established the fund in 2005 to enable humanitarian responders to assist countries and communities during crises.

During an address on Tuesday at the annual CERF high-level pledging conference, Bourita said that the increased contribution to the fund’s annual budget is in line with Morocco’s humanitarian commitment.

“Any contribution is important, especially as it helps alleviate suffering and gives hope to the most vulnerable at a time when we face unprecedented humanitarian needs,” he said.

Morocco’s approach is that humanitarian aid and contributions bring people closer to the universal goal of “leaving no one behind,” Bourita added.

The Moroccan FM recalled that Morocco actively contributes to mitigating the impact of humanitarian crises around the world through effective participation in peacekeeping operations and humanitarian actions.

The official spoke about Morocco’s decision to deploy 17 military hospitals, providing 2.265 million services to local populations and refugees in 14 countries across several continents.

He said that Morocco does not spare efforts to insist on the importance of building bridges between humanitarian and development projects, as in the case of the Sahel region.

As a president of the humanitarian segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Morocco launched a call to action to support humanitarian responses in the fight against COVID-19.

“Even in times of pandemic, the solidarity of Morocco has never failed,” the official said.

He recalled that Morocco provided medical aid to 20 African countries to help them address COVID-19 challenges.

The aid included equipment, medicines, and medical kits to help the recipients mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.