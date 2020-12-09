Infographics How Prevalent Is Violence Against Women in Morocco

Spread the love

Morocco is a strong advocate for the elimination of violence against women and girls. The country is currently participating in the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10.

Moroccan officials regularly declare that they are sparing no efforts to end violence against women and girls and raise awareness about women’s rights. But are the efforts leading to concrete progress?

How prevalent is violence against women in Morocco? Have indicators improved over the past years? Find out in this series of infographics that represent Morocco World News’ contribution to the national effort against gender-based violence.

According to Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP), 82.6% of women aged 15 to 74 in Morocco have suffered at least one act of gender-based violence during their life. The figure includes 57.1% who suffered gender-based violence in the past 12 months.

A national survey that the HCP conducted in 2019 revealed several regional disparities in terms of gender-based violence. Four Moroccan regions recorded in the past 12 months a prevalence rate higher than the national average.

Some women in Morocco suffer from gender-based violence more than others. According to the national survey, unemployed women, young girls and women aged 15 to 19, and women with a secondary education report the highest numbers of violence cases.

Violence between couples is one of the most prevalent forms of gender-based violence in Morocco. The HCP found that 58.8% of girls and women aged 15 to 24 suffered violence from their romantic partners or exes, while 52.1% of married women suffered domestic violence.

In addition to their homes, women are highly susceptible to gender-based violence in schools, on social networks, and in public spaces.

Over the past decade, from 2009 to 2019, some forms of violence against women decreased in Morocco, while others became more prevalent. Reports of psychological and physical violence witnessed a decline. Meanwhile, sexual and economic violence became more frequent.

The prevalence of violence against women in Morocco is certainly alarming and requires collaborative efforts from the state, private operators, civil society, and families.

We must all participate in raising awareness about the issue to build a better Morocco for our mothers, sisters, partners, and friends. Feeling safe and secure is a right, not a privilege.

(Infographics by Younes Arbaoui)