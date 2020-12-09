Spain, Morocco Plan to Promote Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Morocco and Spain will hold a high level meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation on December 17 in Rabat.

Rabat – Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday that Spain and Morocco are engaged in promoting their economic recovery.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Gonzalez Laya said that Spain and Morocco are “fully committed bilaterally to promote the post-COVID economic recovery.”

She added that the upcoming high level meeting between the two countries will serve as an opportunity to “make the commitment a reality.”

The meeting, which will take place on December 17 in Rabat, will prioritize fields where Spain and Morocco have bilateral agreements to achieve “concrete results.”

Although the post-pandemic economic recovery is one priority for the two countries, Morocco and Spain share formal agreements in several fields, such as security.

Gonzalez Laya said that the meeting’s agenda for success will take place within the framework of the “good understanding and the positive climate” between Morocco and Spain.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit Morocco on December 17.

Sanchez will co-chair the high level meeting with the Moroccan Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

“We have the will to develop cooperation between our countries for the benefit of our people,” El Othmani tweeted on November 12.

The meeting will be the 12th of its kind. Spain and Morocco held their last high level meeting in Madrid in 2015.

While the meeting’s agenda is not yet publicly available, observers expect both countries to discuss the situation of maritime borders.

King Mohammed VI announced in November that Morocco will discuss the maritime dossier with Spain through a solution-oriented dialogue.

Bilateral cooperation, including trade and efforts against irregular migration and terrorism are also likely to feature on the meeting’s agenda.

