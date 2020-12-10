2020-2021 URAP Moroccan Universities Absent From Top 1,000 Ranks

Spread the love

Moroccan universities failed to reach the Top 1,000 of the 2020-2021 University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

Turkish institute URAP Research Laboratory compiles the list of the 3,000 best performing universities every year. The ranking’s criteria include the numbers of articles published and citations, as well as international collaboration.

URAP Research Laboratory published the 2020-2021 ranking earlier this month and Morocco’s Ministry of Education shared the ranks of Moroccan universities on Wednesday, December 9.

The Mohammed V University in Rabat ranked first in Morocco and 1,155th worldwide. The Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech came second (1,328th worldwide), followed by the Hassan II University in Casablanca (1,560th), and the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez (1,922nd).

Nine other Moroccan universities appeared on the global rankings between the 2,000-3,000 ranks.

These institutions are, in order, the Moulay Ismail University in Meknes, the Mohammed I University in Oujda, the Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, the Chouaib Doukkali University in El Jadida, the Abdelmalek Essaadi University in Tetouan, the Ibn Tofail University in Kenitra, the Sultan Moulay Slimane University in Beni Mellal, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir, and the Hassan I University in Settat.

This year’s URAP rankings are not significantly different from the 2019-2020 rankings for Moroccan universities. Their positions varied between 1,183rd and 2,499th worldwide.

Globally, American and British universities constitute the majority of the Top 10, with only two universities from Canada and France joining the duopoly.

Harvard University in the US came first, followed by the University of Toronto, Stanford University, the University College of London, and the University of Oxford.

Johns Hopkins University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Michigan, the University of Paris-Saclay, and the University of Washington complete the Top 10.