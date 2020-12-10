Trump Morocco, Israel Agree to Establish Diplomatic Relations

Spread the love

Morocco and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

Trump expressed satisfaction with the US’ efforts to expand the Middle East peace plan, saying today marked a “historic breakthrough.”

He celebrated that the US’ two “great friends” agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.

Trump described the move as a “massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.”

The successive tweets collectively witnessed tens of thousands of retweets and comments within their first hour online.

Trump’s announcement comes a few months after the decision of a number of Arab states to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, including Bahrain and the UAE.

In August, Morocco’s government denied rumors linking recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara to diplomatic relations with Israel.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani denied rumors about normalization between Israel and Morocco during a meeting of his party, the Justice and Development Party (PJD).

During the meeting in August, El Othmani rejected all speculation over Rabat’s diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

Morocco also confirmed the news through a Royal Cabinet announcement today.

Today also saw Trump announce recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.