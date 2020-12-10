Netanyahu Thanks King Mohammed VI for Normalization at Hanukkah Ceremony

“The light of peace on this Hanukkah day has never shone brighter than today in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

Rabat – At a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked King Mohammed VI for Morocco’s decision to normalize ties with Israel.

Standing alongside US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Netanyahu said: “I’ve always believed this historic day would come, I’ve always worked for it.”

He first thanked US President Donald Trump for “his extraordinary efforts” to facilitate normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries.

Netanyahu went on to thank King Mohammed VI “for taking this historic decision to bring historic peace between us.”

“The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period,” he said.

Recalling Morocco’s history of religious tolerance, Netanyahu said the Kings and people of Morocco have always shown “tremendous friendships” to the Jewish community.

“Hundreds of thousands of Moroccan Jews came to Israel and they formed a human bridge between our two countries and our two peoples, of sympathy, of respect, of fondness and love,” he continued. “I think this is the foundation on which we can now build this peace.”

Morocco and Israel will resume liaison offices and “work as rapidly as possible to establish full diplomatic relations,” he emphasized. The opening of direct flights between the two countries will give Israel and Morocco’s “bridge of peace an even more solid foundation,” Netanyahu said.

“This will be a very warm peace. The light of peace on this Hanukkah day has never shone brighter than today in the Middle East,” he said.

