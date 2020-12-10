Morocco joins the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan in establishing diplomatic ties this year.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco-Israel normalization is a “historic milestone,” US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer said today.

After US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Morocco and Israel have agreed to normalize diplomatic ties, the ambassador shared a statement celebrating the “thrilling” development.

Like Trump, Fischer referred to Morocco and Israel as two of the United States’ closest allies.

The normalization agreement represents a “truly historic” milestone in the “already strong relationship between Morocco and the United States,” Fischer continued, recalling the centuries-old friendship between the two countries.

Morocco was the first to recognize the independent United States in 1777. That year, Morocco’s Sultan Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdullah permitted all vessels sailing under the US flag to freely enter Moroccan ports. In 1786, the Sultan signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship with the US, establishing the longest-running relationship in both countries’ histories.

“I want to acknowledge the far-reaching leadership of King Mohammed VI for his continuous and valuable support on issues of common interest, such as peace in the Middle East, and stability, security, and development across the region and the African continent,” Fischer said.

“Today’s news is just the beginning of many important developments to come in the years ahead as we reinforce the strategic partnership between our two nations,” the US ambassador concluded.

Morocco is the fourth country in the Arab world to officially agree to normalize ties with Israel under Trump’s “Abraham Accords.” The other countries that have normalized ties are the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

As part of the Morocco-Israel normalization deal, the two countries will resume liaison offices and open direct flights.

The US also recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara as part of the agreement, with Trump calling the move “appropriate” given Morocco’s recognition of US independence in 1777.

The US is also set to open a consulate general in Dakhla, a city in southern Morocco that is included in the Western Sahara region.