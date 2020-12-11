The New US Consulate in Morocco: A Symbol Of Strong Relations

Spread the love

Rabat – The US is building an impressive new consulate in Casablanca, highlighting the strong relations with Morocco. On December 3, the United States’ Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer officially commenced the construction of the new US consulate-general in Casablanca.

Ambassador Fischer broke ground during the first steps of construction that will see the establishment of a new state-of-the-art facility located near the Casablanca tramway in the Casa Anfa area. Fischer called the area “one of the city’s most dynamic areas.”

The facility will cost an estimated $300 million to build and will “employ over 300 Moroccans and contribute approximately $100 million dollars to the local economy in Casablanca,” according to the US embassy. The US embassy in Morocco, which has released several mockups of the ambitious planned consulate building, described the new facility as “world-class.”.

The new consulate-general will provide Moroccans with consular services, commercial and trade relations as well as cultural outreach programs. The construction of the embassy comes ahead of the two-century old anniversary of the establishment of the first public property owned by the US in its history.

Ambassador Fischer highlighted the upcoming anniversary in a recent interview with the Washington Post. “We look forward to a year-long cultural exchange program centered on celebrating the two-hundred-year anniversary of the American Legation in Tangier,” he said.

The news comes as the US embassy in Morocco strives to foreground the depth of the US-Morocco ties and the long-term commitment that the two allies have shown each other on a number of strategic fronts. The two countries have deep and historic ties through diplomatic, military and development cooperation within Morocco’s sphere of influence.

Adding to their robust ties is President Trump’s announcement of the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Many commentators have since painted the move as a lame-duck decision by an outgoing administration.

Yet plans for the new US consulate in Morocco’s largest city clearly predate the unprecedented Western Sahara development, showing the deep ties between Rabat and Washington regardless of which US administration is in power.

“The relationship between the United States and Morocco is the strongest it has ever been, and we are making it stronger every day,” Ambassador Fischer told the Washington Post in October.

The new consulate is only one of many initiatives that the two countries have jointly achieved in recent years and months As their strong security alliance deepens in the face of shared challenges and common interests, the two countries are eager to expand their ties to other domains.

“USAID is planning to invest $100 million over the next five years in close collaboration with the Government of Morocco to support participatory local governance, enhanced economic growth, improved education outcomes, and community resilience,” Ambassador Fischer said.

