Moroccan mint tea has survived the test of time not only because of its delicious taste and intoxicating aroma, but also because of its many benefits for the body and the mind.

People around the world know the Moroccan tradition of honoring the guest, so expect any host to serve you tea as a welcoming gesture in teacups and an engraved teapot (berrad).

Throughout history, Moroccans consumed mint tea daily, not only because of its unique flavor but also for its rich health benefits that range from soothing indigestion and regulating sleep schedules to maintaining good oral health.

Historians might differ as to the introduction of Gunpowder Tea. Some say the Phoenicians introduced it around the 12th century, and others argue it was the British as recently as the 18th century.

Moroccans not only quickly fell in love with the tea but also adapted it to their own cuisine culture. They essentially added mint and other aromatic herbs such as sage, wormwood, lemon, verbena, and wild thyme. Moroccan mint tea also might differ from one region to another. You might find it bitter and concentrated in one area and sweet with many herbs in another.

In 2019 Morocco ranked seventh among the countries that imported the highest dollar value worth of tea, a result that emphasizes the importance of tea consumption in Morocco.

Moroccan tea is a staple beverage in the country. This overwhelmingly sweet drink contains plenty of health benefits, especially in the cold winters. These are five Moroccan mint tea benefits that will encourage you to indulge in a delicious and healthy cup — or two — a day.

Moroccan mint tea soothes the mind

Stress is inevitable from time to time and can even interfere with our lives. When it affects the brain with its many nerve connections, the rest of the body feels the impact as well.

It can be challenging to eliminate stress but Moroccan mint tea can help take the edge off the occasional anxiety we might face. The aroma may reduce feelings of frustration, distress, and fatigue.

Researchers found that breathing in the peppermint fragrance — of the same family as the spearmint Moroccans use in mint tea — may soothe stress for people who were hospitalized for heart attacks or childbirth.

With its natural mood-stabilizing and sedative qualities that help you unwind after a long day, the tea also contains an amino acid called I-Theanine. It can encourage the body to relax by targeting GABA receptors in the brain that are responsible for feelings of stress; when your body feels better, so does your mind.

Moroccan mint tea improves digestion

Moroccan mint tea may do wonders for digestive symptoms such as gas, bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

It is a natural remedy to help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the cooling effect of menthol in mint tea, which helps soothe an upset stomach and regulate digestion. Menthol can relax the stomach muscles that can contract and cause cramping. It also increases bile in the stomach which helps to digest food easily, decreases sensations of nausea, and keeps your digestive system working efficiently.

The active oil in mint is responsible for the antiseptic and antibacterial qualities that make Moroccan mint tea the perfect choice for improving digestion.

Moroccan mint tea provides the benefit of antispasmodic properties, which can treat the feelings of nausea and prevent vomiting. Drinking mint tea may help with motion sickness or seasickness.

Moroccan mint tea treats bad breath

Persistent bad breath, or halitosis, is usually due to bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria produce gases and can cause bad odors. The smell occurs when the bacteria break down sugars and starches in food.

A cup of Moroccan mint tea warms the soul and freshens your breath. The aromatic scent of mint tea helps to camouflage bad breath while antibacterial properties work from within to inhibit the germs and periodontal bacteria that cause bad breath in the first place.

Moroccan mint tea is an antioxidant-rich beverage that prevents bad breath by controlling plaque and bacteria. It contains antibacterial properties that fight off the naturally occurring germs in your mouth.

You can also drink Moroccan mint tea after consuming malodorous food to benefit from its odor-neutralizing properties. The more you consume Moroccan mint tea the more these antimicrobial agents can kill bacteria.

Moroccan mint tea for cold and flu

When you catch a cold or the flu, you may not want to do much besides curl up in your bed. The first thing doctors recommend is to increase your intake of fluids. Moroccans tend to go straight to tea as it can help soothe the symptoms of illness while building immunity.

The warm Moroccan mint tea containing antibacterial properties aids in alleviating your throat discomfort, suppressing your cough, and opening up airways. Menthol in the mint tea may loosen and bring up mucus from the lungs, which is why mint appears in many cough drops. Menthol in the leaves also helps with the nasal sensation of overflow while getting rid of your congestion with compounds such as vitamin B, potassium, and calcium for your body to absorb.

Research shows that mint tea can reduce pain and inflammation and ease the symptoms of illness with its antiviral qualities, shortening your time spent with a cold or the flu.

Moroccan mint tea for better sleep

Drinking tea before bed is a ritual for many people and good sleep is crucial to your overall health. Unfortunately, many people suffer from insomnia, or the chronic inability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or have high-quality sleep.

Because Moroccans prepare it with green tea rather than black tea, Moroccan mint tea is a virtually caffeine-free beverage, providing all its benefits without keeping you awake through the night. Taking it before bed may help you relax; it could be the perfect tea for those with sleeping disorders. Many know it as an anti-stress tea that contains anti-inflammatory properties to relax your body, encourage sleep, and improve your overall sleep quality.

Moroccan mint tea may also reduce stress and fatigue, promoting better and healthier sleep.

The world-renowned tea is a delicious naturally sweet, virtually caffeine-free beverage. Moroccan mint tea has medicinal properties that may benefit your health in several ways. It is also a delightful and refreshing way to stay healthy. Many families serve it throughout the day with or without food. It is deeply ingrained in Moroccan culture and tradition, boiled to perfection, and poured into small teacups uniting everyone drinking it.

Not only is Moroccan mint tea tasty but it is also beneficial to its consumer; this year, you might consider integrating the unique tea into your diet.