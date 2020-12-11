World Leaders Congratulate Morocco-Israel Decision to Establish Relations

Public figures also joined international analysts and commentators to express either surprise or congratulations regarding the move.

Spread the love

Rabat – Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and the UAE issued official press releases conveying their leaders’ congratulations to Morocco and Israel after the two countries agreed to establish diplomatic relations.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa welcomed the move on Thursday, saying the decision will support the “opportunities to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

The Bahraini monarch also applauded the US’ move to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara.

Bahrain, which supports Morocco’s territorial integrity, celebrated the US’ decision to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla, southern Morocco.

On Thursday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from King Mohammed VI.

During the call, both leaders reviewed the prospects of “further consolidating the fraternal relations to the best interests of the two nations and peoples.”

The Emirati crown prince welcomed the US’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. He also welcomed Morocco and Israel’s decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations.

The UAE crown prince said that these positive steps will consolidate the “common quest for stability, prosperity, and peace in the region,” according to the Gulf country’s news agency WAM.

King Mohammed VI expressed thanks to the crown prince for his support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, reaffirming pride over the “long-standing fraternal relations between the UAE and Kingdom of Morocco and their determination to grow cooperation across all fronts.”

The UAE news agency emphasized that the call falls in line with the “constant coordination and consultations” between the two countries’ leadership.

Egypt also announced support for Morocco’s decision to normalize ties with Israel.

“I followed with great interest the important development regarding Morocco and Israel agreeing to normalize relations between them under American auspices,” Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi tweeted on Thursday.

According to the Egyptian president, the move is a valuable, important step for more stability in the region.

Oman also supported Morocco’s move.

“(Oman) welcomes what Morocco’s King Mohammed VI announced in his phone call with US President Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and hopes this will further endeavor to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” Oman’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Support goes beyond the Arab world

Today, the UK also welcomed Morocco’s decision to establish relations with Israel.

“I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step for two valued partners of the UK,” foreign secretary in the UK Dominic Raab said.

The UK added that it supports efforts to reach negotiated and mutually acceptable solutions to end the Western Sahara and Palestinian conflicts.

“Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged,” he stressed.

US representative to the US at the UN Kelly Craft congratulated Israel and Morocco, calling the agreement “historic.”

Kelly Craft also lauded US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East, saying that he “has again delivered on his commitment to peace in the Middle East.”

US Congressman Michael Waltz also expressed support for the Trump administration for bringing peace and stability to the Middle East through securing another “historic” mediation between Morocco and Israel.

A Royal Cabinet statement announced Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel yesterday, December 10.

At a Royal Cabinet meeting, citing a phone call between Trump and King Mohammed VI on Thursday, the monarch announced Morocco’s decision to resume official bilateral contacts and diplomatic relations “as soon as possible.”

The King announced a decision to develop innovative relationships in the economic and technological fields.

Under the agreement, Morocco will also “work to reopen liaison offices in the two countries, as was the case in the past for many years, until 2002.”

The Moroccan announcement also earned some negative feedback from the public online, a majority Arab.

Some netizens used the hashtag #Moroccans_against_normalization to oppose the move, while others used #normalization_is_betrayal.

Morocco, however, reaffirmed that its position regarding the Palestinian cause is unchanged.

King Mohammed VI emphasized that no measures affect Morocco’s permanent and sustained commitment to continue to defend the just Palestinian cause, and its constructive engagement for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.