Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,035 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 394,564.

Morocco also reported another 3,887 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 349,821. The national recovery rate is 88.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 50 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,542. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 38,201 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, December 11.

Morocco counts 982 patients with severe symptoms, including 89 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 80 are under intubation, while 585 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,192 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,766,505 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,133 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 16 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 538 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded six additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 286 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 266 new cases and two new deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 108 new cases and six more deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 100 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 87 new cases and two more deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 68 new COVID-19 infections and one more death.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet followed with 56 new cases and four deaths.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (78 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (27) did not report any fatalities today.