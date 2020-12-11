King Mohammed VI Sends Condolences to Journalist Ghomari’s Family

Spread the love

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has extended his condolences to the family of deceased television anchor Salaheddine El Ghomari. The renowned actor died of a heart attack in an ambulance on Thursday night while being transported to a hospital in Casablanca. El Ghomari’s sudden death shocked his regular television audience and his colleagues who held him in high regard.

King Mohammed released a statement announcing that he had been “deeply saddened” by the sudden and unexpected passing of the renowned television anchor at age 52. The King stated that he prayed for the journalist and extended his condolences to the family of the late Ghomari who are dealing with his sudden demise at such a young age.

King Mohammed VI offered his “heartfelt condolences and his sincere compassion” to the journalist’s family after the “cruel loss” they are faced with. The Kind expressed that he shares the family’s grief and described Ghomari as a “great journalist, known for his human qualities and his sincere patriotism.”

The King stated that he prayed that Ghomari would be rewarded in the hereafter for his contributions to Moroccan society and his “service to his homeland.”

Ghomari’s sudden passing shocked the Moroccan media industry. Ghomari featured as a main anchor on Morocco’s 2M channel, broadcasting daily into the homes of millions of Moroccans.

Ghomari started his career studying journalism in Russia before joining Ain Sebaa channel in 2000. Working in Casablanca he quickly established himself as one of the faces of Arabic-language television in Morocco.

Ghomari was a reliable source of information for Moroccans amid the COVID-19 crisis and made great efforts to provide programs on COVID-19 awareness and specific features that provide valuable information in confusing times.