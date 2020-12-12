The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 37,910 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 12.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,033 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 397,597.

Morocco also reported another 3,277 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 353,098. The national recovery rate is 88.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 47 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,589. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

Morocco counts 1,013 patients with severe symptoms, including 166 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 101 are under intubation, while 574 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,517 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,782,022 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,239 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 15 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 556 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 342 new cases and five new deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 286 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 208 new COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 85 new cases and one more death.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 69 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Oriental region reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 47 new cases and two more deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths.

With 15 new COVID-19 cases, the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab did not report any fatalities today.