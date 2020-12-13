Morocco Reports 2,012 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 400,000

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Since March 2, a total of 399,609 people in Morocco have contracted the virus.

Active cases in the country total 36,962, with 1,038 patients in critical condition. Of the severe cases, 112 patients are intubated while 586 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The ministry also confirmed 35 new deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,624. The fatality rate in the country is 1.7%.

Recoveries increased by 2,925 on Sunday for a total of 356,023. Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 89.1%.

Laboratories in Morocco have conducted nearly 4.2 million tests for COVID-19, including 3.75 million which came back negative.

Geographic distribution of cases

After a spike in daily cases earlier this week, new figures for Casablanca-Settat again dipped below 1,000. The region confirmed 711 new cases on Sunday, including seven deaths.

The Casablanca prefecture is the hardest-hit in Morocco and accounts for 509 of the region’s new COVID-19 cases and all seven deaths.

Health authorities in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra announced 306 new cases and three deaths. Of the region’s total cases, 84 emerged in Sale, followed by Skhirat-Temara (83) and Rabat (80).

Souss-Massa, home to the tourist hub of Agadir, confirmed 233 new cases and seven deaths. The majority of the cases appeared in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane (93) and Inezgane-Ait Melloul (82).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region in northern Morocco reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. Nearly half of the new cases (102) appeared in the Tangier-Asilah prefecture.

Health authorities in Marrakech-Safi confirmed 138 new cases and two deaths. Marrakech is opening up to international tourists more and more each day but accounted for 102 of the new cases.

The Fez-Meknes region was previously one of the hardest-hit in Morocco but counted only 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 33 in Fez. However, the region confirmed four deaths related to the virus.

Guelmim-Oued Noun in southern Morocco confirmed 75 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

To the east, the Oriental region reported 65 cases and five deaths. Nador registered 30 of the region’s new cases.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra counted 62 cases and two deaths. The majority of cases (47) and both deaths were in Laayoune.

Draa-Tafilalet registered 60 cases and one death.

The regions in Morocco with the fewest number of new cases are Beni Mellal-Khenifra (28) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (17). Neither region reported any new deaths on Sunday.