Kuwait Supports US Recognition of Morocco’s Western Sahara Sovereignty

Israeli sources believe that Oman and Saudi Arabia will be the next countries to join the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan to normalize ties with Israel.

Rabat – The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kuwait issued a statement on Sunday to commend the US decision to recognize Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“This step contributes to reaching a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara,” the Kuwaiti ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that the position of Kuwait one of full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The statement comes a few days after US President Donald Trump informed King Mohammed VI of the decision on December 10.

The unprecedented decision generated different reactions across the world.

Along with Kuwait, other Gulf countries also expressed satisfaction with the move to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty, including Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman.

Other countries also issued statements, but some limited their congratulations to Morocco’s agreement to establish relations with Israel.

King Mohammed VI announced that Morocco and Israel will reopen liaison offices, which were active until 2002.

The relations will also include direct Morocco-Israel flights and bilateral trade.

Countries that celebrated Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic ties with Israel include the UK and Egypt.

Bahrain, Oman, and UAE are also satisfied with the move.

Observers and media outlets believe Oman will be next to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

Israeli media outlet Ynet News said Israeli officials expect Oman to be the next country to announce normalization with Israel. The Gulf country has not yet confirmed the decision.

The outlet also quoted sources as saying that Saudi Arabia might also normalize ties with Israel before US President Donald Trump’s term ends in January.

Saudi Arabia hinted that it will accept normalization with Israel as long as Palestinian rights are granted.

To date, Morocco, the UAE, Sudan, and Bahrain are the countries in the Arab world that publicly announced the decision to normalize relations with Israel.