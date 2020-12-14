Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

During Ambrose Dlamini’s tenure, relations between Morocco and Eswatini grew stronger than ever.

Spread the love

Rabat – Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died on Sunday, December 13, in a South African hospital after contracting COVID-19.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” said Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku on Monday.

Dlamini “passed on … while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa,” Masuku added, without detailing the cause of death.

Dlamini, 52, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and said he was asymptomatic. However, in early December, he went to South Africa for medical treatment.

Read also: Eswatini Opens Consulate General in Laayoune, Southern Morocco

The prime minister assumed the position in October 2018. During his tenure, relations between Morocco and Eswatini grew stronger than ever.

A few hours prior to Dlamini’s death, Eswatini declared in a statement its support for the US decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“The Kingdom of Eswatini has the honor to join the Moroccan people in celebrating the historic decision taken by the United States of America during the year 2020 to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire territory of Sahara,” Eswatini’s foreign ministry said.

The southern African country also lauded the US decision to open a consulate general in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

“This development confirms our conviction of the sovereign rights and responsibilities of Morocco over the entire territory of the Sahara,” the statement said.

In late October, Eswatini opened two diplomatic representations in Morocco: An embassy in Rabat and a consulate general in Laayoune.

Eswatini also inked several bilateral agreements with Morocco on industry and health cooperation.