The Ministry of Health confirmed 35 -COVID-19 related deaths today.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 400,826.

Morocco also reported another 3,042 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 359,065. The national recovery rate is 89.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 35 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,659. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 35,102 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

Morocco counts 1,039 patients with severe symptoms, including 93 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 114 are under intubation, while 601 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 8,435 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,803,586 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 370 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 12 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 360 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 148 new cases and two new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 17 new cases and one more death.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed four new cases and one more death.

With zero new COVID-19 cases, the region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed one additional death.

The regions of Souss-Massa (101 new cases), Fez-Meknes (75), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7), and Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (5), did not report any additional deaths.