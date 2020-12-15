Winter Tourism: Morocco, France Pursue ‘Intense’ Flight Program

The Moroccan national tourism office signed an agreement with Transavia and Air France to intensify flights between France and Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) has announced an agreement with two airlines to implement an “intense” flight program for the winter season between Morocco and France.

The national tourism office signed flight agreements with Transavia and Air France to intensify air routes between Morocco and France starting in December.

ONMT announced that the agreement will reinforce the air route between Morocco and France with a capacity of nearly 200,000 seats.

“The agreement is part of the national tourism revival plan led by the ONMT to ensure the sector takes off again under the best possible conditions,” the office said.

From December 14, Transavia is setting up a capacity of 25,704 seats from four major French cities: Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes, and Paris.

Under the agreement, Transavia will operate 16 France-Morocco flight routes in total.

The agreement will see Transavia flights between Marrakech and the airports of Paris Orly, Lyon, Montpellier, and Nantes.

The Transavia flights will also connect Agadir with Paris Orly, Lyon, and Nantes.

The Paris Orly airport will also serve Transavia flights to and from Fez, Tangier, Essaouira, and Ouarzazate.

“This represents a recovery of 57% of the seat capacity of the said routes compared to last winter (19-20),” the ONMT said.

Air France plans to inject a capacity of more than 23,000 seats on flights from Paris to Marrakech, Rabat, and Casablanca with increased frequencies.

Air France scheduled 402 flight frequencies between Morocco and France and more than 66,000 seats for the 2020/2021 winter season.

The ONMT also concluded an agreement with Royal Air Maroc for the launch of seven direct air routes from the French market. The Royal Air Maroc flights will connect Marrakech to Paris Orly, Toulouse, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux. Agadir and Dakhla will also serve Royal Air Maroc flights to and from Paris Orly.

The office also announced the return of other airlines to Morocco’s airspace, including easyJet.

The airline is introducing a program this week to link Marrakech with four French airports, including Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon, and Paris CDG.

“This offer complements the programming initiated in partnership with the company Ryanair covering 20 routes departing from the French market, serving Agadir, Fez, Marrakech, Tangier, Rabat, Oujda, and Nador for a forecast overall capacity of 107,730 seats for the current winter season,” said the ONMT.

The agreements are part of Morocco’s revival of the economy and tourism sector, directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.