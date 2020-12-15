Tel-Aviv to See Birth of the Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce

A meeting is set to take place on December 25 to discuss the inauguration of the new chamber of commerce.

Rabat – Israel-France Chamber of Commerce President Daniel Rouach is preparing for a meeting of 15 figures from the business world to establish the Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting, according to Israel Valley, the official portal of the Israel-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is set to take place on December 25 in Tel-Aviv.

A Meknes native, Rouach maintains “strong” ties with Moroccan leaders.

The participating business personalities come from the sectors of banking, tech, agro-industry, and consulting, among others, according to the same source.

The Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce’s role will be to promote interest in business opportunities by providing the members of its network with studies and assistance.

The development follows US President Donald Trump’s tweet of December 10, in which he announced that two “great friends” of the US agreed to establish full diplomatic ties, describing the move as a “massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.”

Trump’s tweet accompanied US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Trump’s announcement solidified a new chapter in the Morocco-US relations, which began to appear with a number of development projects in the southern provinces, and could precede a new chapter with Israel in terms of investment.

Founder of the Crans Montana Forum Jean-Paul Carteron said in an analysis on the developments regarding Morocco’s southern provinces that the area will be the “Moroccan Florida,” or a “southern Tangier,” with upcoming projects by US institutions.

American startup Soluna Technologies and Morocco’s AM WIND recently announced they are planning to build a 900 megawatt wind farm in Dakhla.

US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer said on December 11 that his country opening a consulate in Dakhla will support and encourage investment and development projects that can bring “tangible benefits” to the region’s residents.

Israel Valley’s update came two days after Israel’s Minister of Economy Amir Peretz appeared in a video by Israeli outlet i24 News, in which he greeted Moroccans using the Moroccan Arabic dialect.

The Moroccan-born official expressed his happiness about the resumption of relations between Morocco and Israel.

The Israeli government currently includes 10 members with at least one parent from Morocco.