The Ministry of Health confirmed 52 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,793 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 403,619.

Morocco also reported another 3,846 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 362,911. The national recovery rate is 89.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 52 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,711. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 33,997 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

Morocco counts 1,078 patients with severe symptoms, including 135 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 94 are under intubation, while 669 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 13,702 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,817,288 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,136 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 20 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 573 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded five additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 309 new cases and four new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 90 new cases and one more death.

The Oriental region reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 67 new cases and one more death.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 67 additional COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (81 new cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (73) did not confirm any additional deaths.