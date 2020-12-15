Boeing Inspects 787 Dreamliner Following Discovery of Assembly Defects

The assembly line defect caused Boeing to postpone the production of 787 Dreamliners during the month of November for the first time since 2013.

Rabat – American airplane manufacturer Boeing has decided to upgrade its inspection process for 787 Dreamliner aircraft after discovering a manufacturing defect.

Boeing and the US air safety regulatory agency (FAA) agree that the assembly line defect in the aircraft’s tail does not represent an imminent safety risk, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company detected the recent defect during a routine quality check that each Dreamliner 787 undergoes before delivery to the customer, according to a Boeing spokesperson quoted by the same source.

In addition to a previous defect, the source forecasts that the new issue might intensify an ongoing review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the 787 Dreamliner production safeguards.

The recently identified defect manifested in a delay of production of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner during November, making it the first month since 2013 with no Dreamliner delivery.

The possibility of an intensified FAA review puts Boeing in hot water, especially after detecting other issues related to the manufacturing of military jetliners and tankers, where assembly-line workers mistakenly left debris inside some vehicles.

Boeing officially launched the 787 Dreamliner in 2004 and it made its first flight in 2009. It operates with several airlines including Royal Air Maroc, which has a total of nine of the aircraft, according to Plane Spotters.

In December 2018, Royal Air Maroc received its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, following orders of four Dreamliners from 2016 to 2017 with a value of $1.1 billion.

In 2015, Morocco’s flag carrier was the first in the Mediterranean airline to fly the 787-8, the initial Dreamliner that consumed 20% less fuel and created fewer emissions, according to Boeing.