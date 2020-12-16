The government has yet to announce the date of the campaign’s launch, but confirmed it will use the Sinopharm vaccine.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,351 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 406,970.

Morocco also reported another 3,924 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 366,835. The national recovery rate is 90.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 38 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,749. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 33,386 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16.

Morocco counts 1,087 patients with severe symptoms, including 106 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 93 are under intubation, while 709 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 13,431 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,830,719 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,523 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 434 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 341 new COVID-19 cases and four additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 337 new cases and two new deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 73 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 71 new cases and one more death.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (71 new cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (57), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (48), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (8) did not confirm any additional deaths.