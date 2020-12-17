The region of Draa-Tafilalet did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,776 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 409,746.

Morocco also reported another 3,163 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 369,998. The national recovery rate is 90.3%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 55 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,804. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 32,944 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

Morocco counts 1,096 patients with severe symptoms, including 132 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 97 are under intubation, while 725 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 14,234 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,844,953 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 12 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 419 new cases and 10 new deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 368 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 284 new COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and one new deathfatality.

The Oriental region recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 83 additional COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Beni Mella-Khenifra confirmed 57 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region reported 56 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded six new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

With 50 new cases, the region of Draa-Tafilalet did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths.