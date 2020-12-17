The American company decided to operate in Morocco after establishing 29 projects across the African continent.

Spread the love

Rabat – American company Crystal Lagoons is looking to construct six artificial lagoons in cities across Morocco such as Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier, Fez, and Saidia.

Holding patents in 190 countries around the world, Crystal Lagoons identified the six cities as ideal locations for Public Access Lagoons (PAL).

The facilities “bring beach life to people’s doorstep,” the company said.

These would be the Crystal Lagoons’ first projects in Morocco, after establishing a total of 29 real estate projects across Africa including these water facilities, which can be suitable for swimming and water sports.

In addition to Morocco, the company is also negotiating a number of agreements for artificial lagoon projects in Botswana, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, and Egypt.

The lagoons maintain a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, similar to that of tropical areas. The heating method is sustainable to ensure that customers can use them over long periods of time, according to the company.

In addition to Morocco’s seaside resorts, the artificial lagoons could represent a new asset for tourism, a sector that represents 11% of the country’s GDP and was hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19 caused Morocco’s tourism sector to lose MAD 18.2 billion ($2 billion) in the first seven months of 2020.

In order for the Ministry of Tourism to address the crisis, Morocco’s National Tourism Office (ONMT) launched a national tour on December 3 to meet with tourism professionals, learn about the challenges they are facing, and adopt a recovery plan.

ONMT aims to work “as closely as possible” with tourism professionals across Morocco, according to a press release by the office.

The in-negotiations Crystal Lagoons projects align with Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui’s statement in October that Morocco has the assets to become a destination of choice for investment in tourism.