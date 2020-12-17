King Mohammed VI Sends COVID-19 Recovery Wishes to Macron

Several European leaders are self-isolating after making contact with Macron at an EU summit in Brussels last week.

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI sent well wishes today to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted COVID-19.

“I have learned that you have tested positive for COVID-19. I hope that you will recover quickly to perfect health,” the King’s message stated.

The monarch sent Macron his “best wishes for a speedy and full recovery” and assured the French president of his enduring support.

The presidential Elysee Palace announced Macron’s infection this morning, saying Macron took a test for COVID-19 as soon as he began to display symptoms of the virus.

Macron will isolate himself for seven days and continue to work and “take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added.

According to the prime minister’s office, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate, as will French parliamentary speaker Richard Ferrand.

The French president attended a number of high-profile events in recent days. Last week he traveled to Brussels for an EU summit and to Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Earlier this week he hosted French parliamentary heads.

Macron also had lunch with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday. Costa has canceled all official trips and is isolating while awaiting test results.

Macron’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis has prompted several other European leaders to self-isolate, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Macron remains active on Twitter but did not use the social media platform to share updates on his COVID-19 infection, unlike other world leaders such as US President Donald Trump.