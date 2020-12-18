Morocco Confirms 2,647 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths in 24 Hours

Casablanca residents are preparing for fresh lockdown measures starting Sunday as the prefecture records 824 new cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has confirmed 2,647 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 412,393.

Active cases currently stand at 32,814, with 1,097 patients in critical condition.

Of the critical cases, 95 are intubated and 742 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The health ministry also confirmed 50 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll is 6,854 and the fatality rate is 1.7%.

An additional 2,727 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, 372,725 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Morocco, and the recovery rate is 90.4%.

Morocco’s laboratories continue to process thousands of COVID-19 tests daily and excluded 12,513 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

In total, labs have performed nearly 2.27 million tests for COVID-19.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to report over 1,000 new cases of the virus every day.

On Friday, regional health authorities counted 1,079 new cases of the virus and 13 deaths. The majority of the region’s new cases and deaths appeared in the Casablanca prefecture. The prefecture confirmed 824 new cases and 11 related deaths on Friday.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, home to Morocco’s capital city, conted 391 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. Most of the new cases are in Sale (96), followed by Skhirat-Temara (73), Rabat (59), and Kentira (54).

Health authorities in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, northern Morocco, reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths. The majority of new cases were in Tangier-Asilah (149).

The Marrakech-Safi region registered 228 new cases of the virus and six deaths. Marrakech reported 145 cases and four deaths as it works to revive its COVID-19-crippled tourism sector.

In Souss-Massa, health authorities counted 159 new cases and six deaths.

The Oriental region, eastern Morocco, reported 144 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra, in central Morocco, confirmed 72 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region continues to rein in its COVID-19 outbreak, reporting only 69 cases on Friday, with 26 in Fez. The region did, however, confirm seven deaths related to the virus.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, southern Morocco, confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Draa-Tafilalet follows with 61 cases and two deaths.

Guelmim-Oued Noun counted 48 cases and one death. Morocco’s southern Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region confirmed only 13 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.