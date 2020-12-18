Morocco Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures in Casablanca

The Casablanca prefecture reported 824 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths on Friday.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government has extended lockdown measures in the greater Casablanca area and the nearby provinces for an additional four weeks.

The concerned areas include the prefectures of Casablanca and Mohammedia, the provinces of Nouaceur and Mediouna, and the provinces of Berrechid and Benslimane.

The new measures are set to go into effect on Sunday, December 20, at 9:00 p.m.

The lockdown prohibits all forms of travel between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Travel for health and professional reasons is exempt from the restrictions.

Travel to and from the concerned provinces and prefectures requires exceptional authorization from the competent local authorities.

Parks and gardens in the concerned areas will be closed to the public.

Restaurants and cafes will also have to close at 8:00 p.m.

Stores and large shopping centers must close at 9:00 p.m. Public buses and the tram will end services at the same time.

Local souks, or open air markets, must close far earlier, at 3:00 p.m.

Lockdown measures that authorities announced previously will remain in effect. These include the closure of public baths, or hammams, and sports halls. Gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited.

Local authorities decided to extend the lockdown and enforce new measures in light of daily COVID-19 monitoring and regular evaluation operations. The measures are in accordance with the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission.

The Casablanca-Settat region reported 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 13 deaths. The Casablanca prefecture, where lockdown measures are strict, accounts for 824 of the region’s cases and 11 deaths.

The Mohammedia prefecture reported 76 new cases and no deaths.

The Nouaceur province reported 45 new cases while Mediouna registered 10.

Health officials in Berrechid confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. In the Benslimane province, 22 new cases and one virus-related death emerged.