Air Arabia Maroc Announces New Flights to Guelmim, Malaga, Rennes

The low-cost airline is expanding its routes as the crisis in international travel slowly eases.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc is expanding its routes in Morocco from Casablanca to Guelmim, Malaga, and Rennes. The Mohammed V International Airport will host the low-cost carrier’s three new routes. Air Arabia Maroc already has routes connecting Casablanca to Barcelona, ​​Basel-Mulhouse, Bologna, Brussels, Catania, Istanbul, Lyon, Milan-Bergamo, Montpellier, Naples, Pisa, Toulouse, Turin-Cuneo, and Venice.

The new routes will start on separate days. The first flights to Malaga, Spain commenced on December 14, according to an Air Arabia Maroc press release. Flights to Rennes, France started today and on Monday, December 21, flights from Casablanca to Guelmim will start.

Air Arabia Maroc uses Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport as its base. The low-cost carrier has become the largest low-cost airline in Morocco since its founding in April of 2009. The Moroccan carrier is part of Emirati Air Arabia Group and operates ten Airbus 320s from Casablanca.

Air Arabia Maroc is part of the Air Arabia Group that the 2020 Aviation Business Magazine Awards yesterday proclaimed the “best low-cost airline.” This year’s awards focused on airlines that performed admirably during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and helped “keep the aviation sector going” during the pandemic, according to an Air Arabia press release.

The AirArabia group has faced large losses since the onset of the pandemic. Similar to most of its competition, it recorded two quarters of losses but managed to survive. In November the group announced its quarterly results, revealing a $12 million net loss because of the slump in international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Arabia Maroc competes with a variety of other low-cost airlines in Morocco, including Air Berlin, Easyjet, Ryanair, and Transavia.

These airlines have provided an affordable option for Morocco’s large diaspora in Europe as well as the millions of tourists from across the globe who visit Morocco in normal years. While the pandemic has severely impacted both international travel and tourism, the emergence of viable COVID-19 vaccines has again raised hopes for a successful recovery for the sector.