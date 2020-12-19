Morocco Welcomes Tourists For Christmas, New Year' Vacations

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco is preparing to welcome tourists during the winter vacations as its tourism sector eyes a swift recovery.

It has been an extremely difficult year for Morocco’s tourism sector. The sector employs millions, often informally and beings in foreign currency for the government. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brought the sector to its heels, but it appears ready to recover.

The Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) is aiming to kickstart the tourism sector before the end of 2020. The ONMT hopes to welcome thousands of tourists to Morocco over the winter break when Europeans celebrate Christmas and new year’s eve. Morocco’s tourist office has signed agreements with three airlines to facilitate travel to the Maghreb.

The ONMT concluded an agreement with European carriers Transavia and Air France to implement an “intense flight program,” according to its press release.

The new agreements followed an earlier agreement with Easyjet to facilitate travel for French tourists. The organization is hoping the winter break can be the catalyst to restart the ailing industry.

Moroccan cities traditionally teem with foreign tourists who visit the North African country for its good weather and food, as well as its unique culture and legendary hospitality. Marrakech in particular has suffered from empty streets and the resulting empty wallets for those who work in the sector.

Even though the COVID-19 state of emergency is still in place, the ONMT aims to make a push to welcome tourists this winter. It has established a new marketing strategy to again promote Morocco’s brand as a safe and welcoming vacation destination.

This holiday season tourists will need to produce a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before travelling, with an exception for children below 11. Tourists who aim to travel to Morocco additionally need to have a confirmed hotel reservation to enter the country.

After an incredibly difficult year for the millions of people who work in the tourism sector, the winter break holds the promise of revitalizing the industry. Morocco’s tourism sector is eager to welcome Europeans hoping to escape cold weather and tough anti COVID-19 measures at home.

While 2020 was a difficult year, it could be followed by a successful recovery in 2021. Morocco is likely to host hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists after normalizing relations and the country’s allure as an affordable yet memorable holiday vacation remains intact.